Victoria Beckham expresses pride as daughter Harper follows her footsteps

Victoria Beckham declared her 13-year-old daughter Harper is “following in Mummy's footsteps” as she took to Instagram on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the fashion designer is in New York to launch her latest perfume Reverie.

Moreover, Harper and her husband David also jetted to the city and the family headed to the sensory immersion exhibit to write down their dreams and put them on a wall.

Additionally, to play on the product's name Reverie, meaning to daydream, Harper wrote on two pieces of card she hoped she would “create an amazing brand when I'm older.”

As per the outlet, the teenager also wished for “everyone to happy in life.”

Delighted at Harper dreaming of achieving her very own brand, Victoria wrote, “Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there.”

Furthermore, Victoria donned flared jeans and a grey jumper, with Harper rocking a similar look with a grey hoodie and light wash jeans.

Following high-profile collaborations with other brands, Posh launched an eponymous label in 2008 and in 2019 launched Victoria Beckham beauty, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that in August it was revealed Victoria was preparing to film a tell-all documentary about her fashion brand after landing a huge deal with Netflix.