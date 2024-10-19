 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham expresses pride as daughter Harper follows her footsteps

Victoria Beckham makes surprising revelation about her daughter Harper following her in her footsteps on IG

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Victoria Beckham expresses pride as daughter Harper follows her footsteps 

Victoria Beckham declared her 13-year-old daughter Harper is “following in Mummy's footsteps” as she took to Instagram on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the fashion designer is in New York to launch her latest perfume Reverie.

Moreover, Harper and her husband David also jetted to the city and the family headed to the sensory immersion exhibit to write down their dreams and put them on a wall.

Additionally, to play on the product's name Reverie, meaning to daydream, Harper wrote on two pieces of card she hoped she would “create an amazing brand when I'm older.”

As per the outlet, the teenager also wished for “everyone to happy in life.”

Delighted at Harper dreaming of achieving her very own brand, Victoria wrote, “Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there.”

Victoria Beckham expresses pride as daughter Harper follows her footsteps

Furthermore, Victoria donned flared jeans and a grey jumper, with Harper rocking a similar look with a grey hoodie and light wash jeans.

Following high-profile collaborations with other brands, Posh launched an eponymous label in 2008 and in 2019 launched Victoria Beckham beauty, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that in August it was revealed Victoria was preparing to film a tell-all documentary about her fashion brand after landing a huge deal with Netflix. 

Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert
Taylor Swift flaunts four different looks for Miami 'Eras Tour' concert
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami video
Taylor Swift surprises fans with shocking guest appearance at 'Eras Tour' in Miami
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House video
Princess Diana's brother reveals 'King William' room at Althorp House
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Liam Payne quotes One Direction before demise: 'I used to be in a boyband'
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Kate Ritchie teases possible future of 'Home and Away' return
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: 'interesting turn of events'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally make 'positive move' for Archie, Lilibet amid separation rumours