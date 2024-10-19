Jennifer Aniston battling hidden guilt after Matthew Perry loss: Report

Jennifer Aniston reportedly believes that she was not there for Matthew Perry, when he needed her the most.

This is reportedly the reason why she is spending extra time with Matt Leblanc on the suggestion of their Friends co-star, Courtney Cox, as per the latest findings of Heat Magazine.



Giving rare insights on the true feelings of Friends stars, an insider shared with the outlet, "They are all still grieving the loss of Matthew"

The source went on to point out, "And Jen in particular harbours a lot of guilt about not being there for him like she should have been."

As fans will be aware, on October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry's sudden death shocked the world, including Friends' family.

However, Jennifer Aniston was said to be the most distraught.

Two weeks after Matthew's death, she finally put words to her grief and penned in an Instagram post, “Oh boy, this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives."

"Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she added at the time.