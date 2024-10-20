Why Al Pacino walk out of 'The Godfather' premiere?

Al Pacino is seemingly sharing all little or unknown tidbits about his grand film The Godfather, in which he exited from its premiere fifty years ago.

"I went to The Godfather premiere at the Loew's State Theatre in Times Square wearing a bow tie the size of my head," he shared in his new memoir, Sonny Boy.

"I only remember standing on a platform with my costars, being asked questions by the press that I couldn't answer,” he wrote in his book Sonny Boy.

Explaining why he does this, he penned, “Then we got in our seats, but I didn't watch the movie. I didn't want to see the finished product. As soon as the lights went out, I went out.”

He continued, "he had all kinds of feelings" adding, "I could never watch myself on-screen while other people were watching me. It was a bit disconcerting and it made me shy, almost embarrassed.”

“As a younger actor, I guess I needed attention and didn't want it at the same time."

Pacino however wrote he gradually became used to watching himself on the big screen, noting he did see the hit movie 50 years after its release.

"I recently watched The Godfather at a screening for its fiftieth anniversary at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where a restored print was beautifully projected, with crisp, perfect sound," the Oscar winner stated.

"The whole experience was so uplifting. There's not a scene in the film where there aren't two or three things going on."

"There's not a dull moment in it, it's constantly telling a story. There was so much that I was struck by," he concluded.