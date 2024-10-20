King Charles 'delighted' as he takes big step for Commonwealth students

A royal expert has revealed King Charles major step as the monarch launched new scheme aimed at tackling climate challenge and inequality in the Commonwealth's small island states.



Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X and revealed King Charles move after he attended church Sunday as he began an Australian tour in earnest.

The 75-year-old sovereign arrived in Sydney late on Friday evening, but had kept a low profile as he balances cancer recovery with royal duties.

Palmer tweeted, “The King has given a “substantial sum” to help set up a new Commonwealth Fellowship Programme supporting students and mid-career professionals in 24 small island developing states in the Commonwealth tackling climate change, inequality and other challenges.”

“The Association of Commonwealth Universities will operate the scheme,” the royal expert further said.

According to the Mirror, the Commonwealth has 25 small island developing states, including the Pacific nations of Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Commenting on the initiative, the King said: "I am delighted to support this important new initiative. Throughout my life I have believed in the power of education to improve lives and unite communities across the Commonwealth and beyond.”