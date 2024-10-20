Chris Hemsworth says he never felt 'better' about his health

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a rare update about his health.

The Thor actor, who was told in 2022 that he could potentially develop Alzheimer's, in an interview with Body + Soul magazine said that he has never been more optimistic about his health.

“When you’re building or creating all sorts of disastrous outcomes for things, it’s very hard to make clear decisions with any sort of precision,” the 41-year-old actor said.

“It’s in the quieter moments of reflection and stillness that I can make decisions based upon real purpose and drive,” the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor added.



Hemsworth's update about his health comes few months after he revealed that his career could be “killing” him.

Speaking in the documentary series Limitless, the Australian actor opened up on how he pursued a career after seeing his parents struggling with money when he was younger, and he wanted to help them get "out of debt".

"It could be killing me. When I first started acting, my parents had very little money," he said.

The actor also revealed that he still suffers from "stress" and "anxiety" to this day when he finds himself taking on "too many projects" due to that same mentality.