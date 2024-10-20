Lupita Nyong'o admits movie 'The Wild Robot' is 'a perfect fit' for her

Lupita Nyong'o just talked about how the music of her latest animated film, The Wild Robot, affected her in a positive way.

Admitting to Sky News at the London Film Festival, the 41-year-old actress stated how she was “floored” by the music of the film that turned out to be an "exercise in relinquishing control" for her.

The Oscar-winner described the finalized movie as "a dance between the animation... music and the vocal performances.”

"It's an exercise in relinquishing control," Nyong’o further mentioned, adding, "You know, I gift [the project] my performance and good luck... and so to receive the finished thing is a gift back to me because I can now see how I contributed."



"I was just floored by it. It's a perfect fit and it conveys so much,” the actress confessed.

In The Wild Robot, ROZZUM unit 7134, in Peter Brown's New York Times bestseller's adaptation, also known as Roz, ends up on a remote island and becomes an adoptive parent to an orphaned gosling. The aforementioned character is voiced by the Black Panther star.