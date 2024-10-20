Harris to celebrate birthday with church visits, Trump to 'leisure' in McDonald's

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and former president of the US Donald Trump.— Reuters/File

Democrat Kamala Harris will commence her 60th birthday celebrations on Sunday with two church visits in Georgia where she will strategise to rally early voters.

However, her Republican opponent Donald Trump will be enjoying his weekend at McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

With only 16 days before the election on November 5, both candidates are almost deadlocked for the presidency in the most contested states.

The candidates have intensified their criticism recently, encouraging early votes by mail or in person.

Earlier, Harris said that she worked at McDonald’s when she was young but Trump says he does not believe her.

Trump, after escalating personal attacks on Harris on Saturday, told Breitbart News he would work at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania on Sunday "just for fun" to mock Harris.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump would be working in the french fries area of the restaurant.

Trump also plans a rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the late afternoon. He is seeking to take advantage of what he felt was an improved position for him in opinion polls that show a tight race.

Moreover, VP Harris and former President Trump, are concentrating on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and a few other states that will probably determine the outcome of the election, where both parties have substantial support, as electoral outcomes have been tight in previous election cycles.

Following her Saturday appearances with hometown rapper Lizzo in Detroit and pop singer Usher in Atlanta, the VP will also receive a birthday boost on Sunday from Stevie Wonder, another music giant, when he drops by one of the churches she plans to visit.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will double down on Sunday on a "Souls to the Polls" initiative aimed at using gospel performances, national and state faith leaders, elected officials and others to mobilise voters.



Harris will attend a service and speak at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, about 30 miles (50km) east of Atlanta, the campaign said.

She will also speak at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta, where she plans to encourage worshippers to exercise their voting rights.

After her events, Harris will record an interview with civil rights leader Al Sharpton that will air Sunday night on MSNBC.

Harris will need strong results in the majority non-white cities of Detroit and Atlanta and their surrounding suburbs to repeat President Joe Biden's 2020 wins in Michigan and Georgia.

Some voters already have mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, the biggest prize on Election Day among battleground states.