Long goodbye hugs may land you in trouble at THIS airport under new policy

Some people may never feel satisfied with just a quick hug from a loved one when saying goodbye at the airport. However, at the Dunedin Airport in New Zealand, this could be a problem.

This international airport has recently implemented a new policy against prolonged embraces, meaning that a lingering hug could lead to trouble.

According to The Guardian, the airport has introduced a three minute cap on hugs, as part of a broader effort to improve safety and keep traffic flowing at its drop-off zone.



A sign, which quickly went viral on social media, was erected in the airport’s drop-off zone with a warning that read: "Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells please use the car park."

In addition to the safety, the airport's chief executive Dan De Bono told national broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that he wanted to avoid "intense" warning messages and wanted to get the message across in a fun way.

"We're trying to have fun with it. It is an airport and those drop off locations are common locations for farewells," De Bono said, adding that too many people were taking too long in the drop-off zone.



"There's no space left for others," he said. "It's about enabling others to have hugs."

Sometimes, travellers were using the drop-off zone to engage in last-minute amorous acts, De Bono said.

"Airports are hotbeds of emotion … our staff have seen some interesting things over the years."

Nevertheless, the new policy caused quite a stir on social media with critics taking to the comments section on a Facebook post and telling the airport they cannot dictate how long one is allowed to hug, with one commentator describing the rule as "inhumane".

Meanwhile, others have praised the airport for their friendly approach, at a time when airports around the world are introducing drop-off fees.

Furthermore, De Bono noted that the airport will not have a special unit of "hug police" enforcing the rule, but staff may politely ask lingerers to move into the car park.

"We're not here to tell people how long they should hug for, it's more the message of please move on and provide space for others."