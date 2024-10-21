Prince Harry sparks more questions than answers since European move

Experts warn Prince Harry is sparking a lot of questions about his European move.

Comments about the Duke and Duchess have been shared by royal commentator Nathan Kay.

He penned an entire piece hypothesizing the entire thing and said, “The question now is: what will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do to stay relevant in a world that seems to be moving on?”

“One possibility is that the couple may begin to forge a more independent life from each other,” he admitted.

For those unversed, one example of that is the couple’s newly bought property in Portugal, which hints a return to Europe.

It even prompted the expert to wonder a number of things, namely, “Could this be Harry’s new home while Meghan spends more time in the United States?” Only time will tell,” he claimed.

For those unversed with the most recent procurement, the couple shelled out £6.3 million for a property near Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

However, this has locals fuming because they view this as a 'typical greed situation'.

According to The Mail, this grants them a “so-called Golden Visa, under which they would have visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area,ty