 
Geo News

Prince Harry sparks more questions than answers since European move

Prince Harry has sparked a lot more questions than there are answers available at the moment

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Prince Harry sparks more questions than answers since European move
Prince Harry sparks more questions than answers since European move

Experts warn Prince Harry is sparking a lot of questions about his European move.

Comments about the Duke and Duchess have been shared by royal commentator Nathan Kay.

He penned an entire piece hypothesizing the entire thing and said, “The question now is: what will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do to stay relevant in a world that seems to be moving on?”

“One possibility is that the couple may begin to forge a more independent life from each other,” he admitted.

For those unversed, one example of that is the couple’s newly bought property in Portugal, which hints a return to Europe.

It even prompted the expert to wonder a number of things, namely, “Could this be Harry’s new home while Meghan spends more time in the United States?” Only time will tell,” he claimed.

For those unversed with the most recent procurement, the couple shelled out £6.3 million for a property near Princess Eugenie and her husband  Jack Brooksbank.

However, this has locals fuming because they view this as a 'typical greed situation'.

According to The Mail, this grants them a “so-called Golden Visa, under which they would have visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area,ty

King Charles breaks silence on protestor's verbal violence in Australia video
King Charles breaks silence on protestor's verbal violence in Australia
Diddy accused of assaulting teenager in new case
Diddy accused of assaulting teenager in new case
Marisa Abela shares insight on 'camaraderie' with 'Industry' co-stars Harry Lawtey, Myha'la
Marisa Abela shares insight on 'camaraderie' with 'Industry' co-stars Harry Lawtey, Myha'la
King Charles makes history with latest move in Australia
King Charles makes history with latest move in Australia
Sylvester Stallone 'caught off guard' in his latest moves
Sylvester Stallone 'caught off guard' in his latest moves
Jennifer Garner, John Miller begin wedding prep: details inside
Jennifer Garner, John Miller begin wedding prep: details inside
Selena Gomez nails head-to-toe neutral look at ‘Emilia Perez' screening
Selena Gomez nails head-to-toe neutral look at ‘Emilia Perez' screening
Eva Mendes sheds light on 'extreme' parenting style for her daughters
Eva Mendes sheds light on 'extreme' parenting style for her daughters