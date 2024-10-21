 
Saudi Couple exchanges vows in underwater wedding ceremony

"It was indeed a surprise," revealed underwater married couple

October 21, 2024

The picture shows couple tying knot under water. — Saudi Ajel Newspaper
Beneath the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea in Jeddah, Hasan Abu Ola and Yasmine Daftardar tied the knot in an underwater wedding ceremony.

The Muslim couple got married in a dazzling view filled with coral reefs accompanied by diverse marine creatures.

"Alhamdulillah, there were no challenges, the celebration went smoothly, and everyone was amazed by how unconventional and spectacular it was," expressed Abu Ola in an interview while sharing his experience, reported Gulf News.

While speaking of such one of its kind wedding, Abu Ola revealed that the wedding was a surprise for the couple itself.

The wedding ceremony was attended by fellow divers and the local diving group called Saudi Divers, led by Captain Faisal Flemban.

"It was indeed a surprise, after we geared up, Captain Faisal and the team told us they had planned to celebrate our wedding right there under the sea. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience," added Abu Ola.

Notably, both Abu Ola and Yasmine were licensed divers and faced no difficulty in executing the unplanned underwater wedding.

Furthermore, Abu Ola desired to share his wedding story to the world through social media and urged others as well to explore the beauty of maritime Saudi Arabia.

