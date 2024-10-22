 
Geo News

King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia

King Charles suggests his days of surfing are gone

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia
King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia

King Charles used to surf in his heydays, but during his recent tour in Australia, he was asked whether he would ride the waves again.

His response was reportedly a light-hearted quip, “If I was a younger man.”

Across the continent, his son Prince Harry was enjoying surfing powerful waves in California.

"In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry, but at surfranch, it’s my Brother, It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco ," the professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer.

In the meantime, the monarch gave a gift to his Australian parliament: an hourglass speech timer.

Addressing them, he said, “in the spirit of marking the passage of time. With the sands of time encouraging brevity.”

“It just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people, which I have cherished for so long,” he noted.

Nicole Kidman reveals how carefully intimate scenes in 'Babygirl' were filmed
Nicole Kidman reveals how carefully intimate scenes in 'Babygirl' were filmed
Mariska Hargitay reveals if she plans on leaving 'Law & Order: SVU' video
Mariska Hargitay reveals if she plans on leaving 'Law & Order: SVU'
Paul Mescal looks back at career rise: 'Rosy in garden'
Paul Mescal looks back at career rise: 'Rosy in garden'
Al Pacino reveals major 'Star Wars' role he turned down
Al Pacino reveals major 'Star Wars' role he turned down
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence gushes over 'perfect timing' for second child
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence gushes over 'perfect timing' for second child
Victoria Beckham picks THIS A-list actor to play David on the big screen
Victoria Beckham picks THIS A-list actor to play David on the big screen
Lady Gaga unveils release date for song 'Disease' from album 'LG7'
Lady Gaga unveils release date for song 'Disease' from album 'LG7'
Louis Tomlinson's sister honours late Liam Payne: 'so greatly missed'
Louis Tomlinson's sister honours late Liam Payne: 'so greatly missed'