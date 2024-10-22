King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia

King Charles used to surf in his heydays, but during his recent tour in Australia, he was asked whether he would ride the waves again.



His response was reportedly a light-hearted quip, “If I was a younger man.”

Across the continent, his son Prince Harry was enjoying surfing powerful waves in California.

"In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry, but at surfranch, it’s my Brother, It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco ," the professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer.

In the meantime, the monarch gave a gift to his Australian parliament: an hourglass speech timer.

Addressing them, he said, “in the spirit of marking the passage of time. With the sands of time encouraging brevity.”

“It just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people, which I have cherished for so long,” he noted.