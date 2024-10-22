Meghan Markle stupid ‘strong' hints of own memoir

Meghan Markle has delivered a strong indication she would write an account of her life in a book.



The Duchess of Sussex, who at certain occasions has indicated that she has written a journal noting her life with the Royals, is potentially tipped to release a memoir.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! magazine: “However, the royal expert believes Meghan has a weapon should she wish to use it.”

She explains: "Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."

This comes as Meghan told the Cut: "You go back and you open drawers and you're like, 'Oh my gosh'. This is what I was writing in my journal there?"

Meanwhile, expert Roya Nikkah told True Royalty TV's Royal Beat: "She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."