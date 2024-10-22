Prince Harry's friend mourns his ‘fabulous' personality: ‘Lost it all after Meghan'

Prince Harry’s pal has finally spoken out about the fabulous personality he seemingly lost the day he fell in love with Meghan.

All of this has been shared by The Sun's seasoned royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, who has had many a run in with Prince Harry throughout his life.

According to the outlet, he began by saying, “He used to say 'I'll do everything I can to make it good for you, and that's what shocked me when he just cut us all dead, that one time up in Manchester.”

“I'll never forget and I was shocked and it was just the day he met Meghan or the day he fell in love with Meghan, and it's all changed since then.”

But that all changed on the day he fell in love with Meghan Markle and, “I feel sad about that because he was a fabulous person to work with.”

Mr Edwards described the Duke as being “so much fun” in the past and added, “I remember when he met the Jamaican Prime Minister, instead of saying 'hello ma'am, 'pleased to meet you' he just hugged her.”

“Because my father said she likes a hug so I thought I'd get in first' and that's what he was like, it was so much fun.”

“And then we went to Brazil and he playing football with the kids on the beach and he's running a road race and as he finished the race he had a picture of William on his face..” All in all, “he was fun and he was surprising,” Mr Edwards added before signing off.