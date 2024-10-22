Trump leading among Arab Americans, says ‘Vote Trump for PEACE'

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump — Reuters/File

Among Arab Americans, Donald Trump is leading the way according to current poll outcomes, as the War in Gaza is now costing Democrats support in the key front-line states that are critical in choosing a winner of the 2024 elections.

According to the Arab News/YouGov poll released on Monday, Trump leads Harris by 2 percent in the key states.

Trump seems to have more chances of success as he is more likely to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, leading the democratic rival to 33 percent from 39 percent according to polls.

“If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“For our Country’s sake, and your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE!”

In general, Trump and Harris are tied on the question of who will prove to be better for the Middle East as both candidates are tied at 38 percent.

When asked about the biggest concerns of the Arab American community 29 percent was concerned about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Palestine has brought a warning to Democrats, as Harris’ support among Arab Americans is below where Biden’s was in 2020 in the poll.

Arab Americans are critical to Harris’ election as they are in high engrossment in Michigan, one of the key swing states.

In September, the mayor of Michigan’s Hamtramck, the first US city with an all-Muslim government, endorsed Trump, mentioned the Republican as a “man of principles” and “the right choice”.

In 2016 Trump won only 11,000 votes, and for Biden seized about 150,000 in 2020 from Michigan.

Despite his efforts to reach out to Muslims, Trump has always showcased himself as the most pro-Israel US leader even stating that Israel's existence is at risk if he does not get elected.