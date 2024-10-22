Kim Kardashian flaunts diamond studded birthday gift from daughter North

Kim Kardashan is in awe of her tween daughter spoiling her on her 44th birthday.



The SKIMS founder gave a close look at the sparkling piece of jewelry she received from her daughter North, 11, in an Instagram video.

“North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet.’ Wow,” she said while laughing.

She then zoomed in on the diamond necklace while holding up the rectangular-shaped pendant to get a closer look at the strange engraving.

For those unversed, Skibidi Toilet is a viral computer graphic web series on YouTube created by Alexey Gerasimov on his channel DaFuq!?Boom!. The plot of the animated series follows a fictional war between human head toilets and humanoids.

As Kardashian still held the necklace, North said, “And ‘Love North,’” reading out what was engraved on the other side.

Kardashian flipped the pendant over to show the engraving, which also featured the date the necklace had been gifted beneath North's message.

North then said, explaining the gift, “Because you love Skibidi Toilet.”

“I do?” Kardashian laughed, to which North replied, “Yes!”

Kardashian also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations at home in more videos that day, showing her four children, daughters North and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, put up balloons with messages and photos attached of the family together as a sweet birthday surprise.

“Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me. They made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us,” Kardashian said while filming her dining room.

The Kardashians star then picked up some of the photos of herself with her kids and their handwritten birthday messages and pointed those towards the camera.

“These are so cute. I love this,” Kardashian, who shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Some of her birthday balloons had photos of her face stuck on them, which she brings up in the next video.

“North, did you make these balloons?” the reality star asked, to which North said, “I didn’t make them … but I bought them for you!”