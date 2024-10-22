Queen Camilla shatters Prince Harry's dream of reconciliation with King Charles

Royal insiders have revealed Queen Camilla’s true feelings for Prince Harry and claimed that she is the driving force preventing the duke and King Charles getting together.

Amid rumours of King Charles and Harry’s reconciliation, the royal sources have told the Closer Online ‘Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit.”

The insider claimed, “She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy. She’s made it clear to everyone around her that she believes he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and insists he brings nothing but stress and drama to the family.”

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole. If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

Harry and Camilla have had a strained relationship for many years.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the duke compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother" and took several other swipes at her.