Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in

Lamar Odom has experience of using the same drugs that were found in Liam Payne's remains

Liam Payne may have heard voices before plunging from the third floor of the hotel, according to ex-NBA star and recovering drug addict Lamar Odom.

Liam passed away on October 16 from the injuries he sustained from the fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The One Direction star’s toxicology tests revealed several drugs in his system, including traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack cocaine and 'pink cocaine' - a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

However, the cause of death was revealed to be the injuries from the 45ft fall.

Now, Odom, the former Clippers, Heat, Lakers and Mavericks star, says he’s used the same drugs. He said crack cocaine was the worst of all drugs and made him hear voices the day he would use it.

Odom now runs a “wellness treatment network” called Odom Recovery, to help others “recover like a champion.”

The Teardrops hitmaker was said to be sober earlier this year after struggling with addictions for years. According to his friend, he was receiving treatment from a new psychiatrist in Miami and hoped to settle there with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

However, the singer fell back into old habits during his stay in Argentina where drug dealers targeted him and delivered drugs to his room. Authorities are searching for the dealers who supplied Liam Payne with drugs.