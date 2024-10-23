Iran, Saudi plan joint military exercises: Iranian media

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Doha, Qatar, October 2, 2024. — Reuters

Iran and Saudi Arabia are planning to conduct joint military exercises in the Red Sea, according to an Iranian report not confirmed by Riyadh, in what would be a first for the regional heavyweights.

The two countries, which have long backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the region, severed diplomatic ties in 2016.

However, Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia resumed relations last year under a surprise China-brokered deal.

"Saudi Arabia has asked that we organise joint exercises in the Red Sea," the commander of Iran's navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency ISNA.

"Coordination is underway and delegations from both countries will hold the necessary consultations on how to conduct the exercise," he added, without providing details including a timeline.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm whether it would hold joint military exercises with Iran.