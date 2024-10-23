Royal fans react as King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Australia

Royal fans have expressed their views after King Charles and Queen Camilla ended their visit to Australia with sweet ‘farewell.’

The palace shared a sweet video of the monarch and queen from their visit to Sydney where they received warm welcome from royal fans.

The video was uploaded with caption “Farewell Australia”

The post further reads, “It was a spectacular end to Their Majesties’ visit to Australia at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Thank you to all who came out to show their support - and for so many special memories.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Farewell to King Charles and Queen Camilla with great thanks for all the wonderful memories you created on your visit to Australia. You leave with our love and our hopes for your good health and happiness. Come back soon.”

“To be honest, I felt emotional watching this - bless those children & students who welcomed King Charles & Queen Camilla so beautifully & genuinely! I think King Charles is truly thrilled with the reception! May his treatment go well & may he enjoy more years as Sovereign”, said another fan.

The third said, “Thanks for coming, Your Majesties! We were so thrilled to see you out and about, and to hand out over 10,000 Australian flags. Please return soon, and long may you reign!”