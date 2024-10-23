 
Geo News

Selena Gomez shares 'crazy' anecdote about audition of 'Emilia Pérez'

'Emilia Perez' is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 13,2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Selena Gomez shares crazy anecdote about audition of Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez shares 'crazy' anecdote about audition of 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez dished out her “crazy experience” on the set of her movie Emilia Pérez.

The Calm Down singer made a stunning appearance in an off-the-shoulder black Elie Saab gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie.

At the premiere, the Hollywood star candidly shared with The Hollywood Reporter about her crazy audition for the crime fictional movie.

The Only Murders In The Building actor recalled her audition and shared, “I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy.”

Lately, Gomez revealed her audition was the part of the movie scene where she sang Bienvenida, “which is a big number I do in the bedroom.”

Moreover, she went on to say, “I did it once, and [Audiard] was like, ‘Go crazier.’ And I went totally for it.”

In the French musical movie, Selena Gomez portrayed the role of the drug lord’s wife, Jessi Del Monte, who faked her own death and transformed into a new woman named Emilia Pérez.

Before concluding, she hilariously shared, “I was standing on furniture, and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman — I guess a drunk mad woman — and it was a very crazy experience.”

Emilia Perez is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 13,2024.

Liam Payne's father likely to extend his stay in Argentina
Liam Payne's father likely to extend his stay in Argentina
Justin Timberlake gives another upsetting update about his concerts
Justin Timberlake gives another upsetting update about his concerts
Shawn Mendes set to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs
Shawn Mendes set to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs
Katie Price addresses rumours of 'flashing' at famous politician
Katie Price addresses rumours of 'flashing' at famous politician
Sean Diddy Combs makes cameo in trailer of son Quincy Brown's vlog
Sean Diddy Combs makes cameo in trailer of son Quincy Brown's vlog
Lady Gaga makes major career update post flop 'Joker: Folie à Deux' performance
Lady Gaga makes major career update post flop 'Joker: Folie à Deux' performance
Nick Cannon gives shocking take on Diddy scandal
Nick Cannon gives shocking take on Diddy scandal
Hayden Panettiere steps out for casual outing in NYC
Hayden Panettiere steps out for casual outing in NYC