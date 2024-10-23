Selena Gomez shares 'crazy' anecdote about audition of 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez dished out her “crazy experience” on the set of her movie Emilia Pérez.

The Calm Down singer made a stunning appearance in an off-the-shoulder black Elie Saab gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie.

At the premiere, the Hollywood star candidly shared with The Hollywood Reporter about her crazy audition for the crime fictional movie.

The Only Murders In The Building actor recalled her audition and shared, “I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy.”

Lately, Gomez revealed her audition was the part of the movie scene where she sang Bienvenida, “which is a big number I do in the bedroom.”

Moreover, she went on to say, “I did it once, and [Audiard] was like, ‘Go crazier.’ And I went totally for it.”

In the French musical movie, Selena Gomez portrayed the role of the drug lord’s wife, Jessi Del Monte, who faked her own death and transformed into a new woman named Emilia Pérez.

Before concluding, she hilariously shared, “I was standing on furniture, and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman — I guess a drunk mad woman — and it was a very crazy experience.”

Emilia Perez is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 13,2024.