World School Summit honours Pakistani women for efforts to promote football

Pakistan's Sadia Sheikh (right) and Naila Sheikh pose for a photo at the World School Summit in Dubai. — Reporter

In a significant recognition of women's football in Pakistan, Sadia Sheikh and Naila Sheikh have been awarded at a World School Summit ceremony in Dubai.

The event was organised to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in football and highlight their contributions to the sport.

The event saw Sadia, the founder of Diya Football Club, being honoured with the "Visionary Leader Award" for her relentless efforts to promote women's football and develop grassroots programmes that had inspired countless young girls to participate in sport.

In addition to this accolade, she was awarded an honorary PhD from the University of Maryland for her research and outstanding contributions to women's sports development.

Expressing her gratitude on the occasion, Sadia said that the awards were not just personal achievements but a source of pride for the country.

Noting that football is a beloved sport among women and youth as it is watched by millions in competitions spanning throughout the years, she underscored the growing interest in the game in Pakistan.

Naila's efforts were also recognised for her unwavering commitment to guiding the next generation of female footballers and she was conferred with the "Inspirational Leadership Award" for her dedication to promoting women's football.

The event marks a pivotal moment for women's sports in Pakistan, showcasing the efforts and successes of female athletes and leaders in the field.