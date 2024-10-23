 
Selena Gomez goes unfiltered about skin troubles

October 23, 2024

Selena Gomez is getting real about her breakouts.

The Rare Beauty founder, 32, shared a selfie of her on Tuesday, showing her skin in minimal makeup but let her pimples stay untouched.

“Even my skin is over me rn, ” Gomez humourously wrote over the photo.

In the selfie, she appeared to frown while sitting indoors as two red pimples could be seen on her chin.

As for the rest of her skin, Gomez kept it presentable in glittery pink eyeshadow, pink blush and clear glossy lips. Her hair was loose in a bob while someone seemed to be stying them in the background.

Gomez’s unfiltered selfie comes after her recent glammed up appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Emilia Pérez on Monday.

The Only Murders in the Building star was dressed in a sleek Ellie Saab Couture Duchesse off-the-shoulder gown in black satin with panels wrapped across the bodice. The ensemble also featured a taffeta skirt with a short train.

She accessorised the rest of her look with long leather gloves and black patent leather pointed-toe Larroudé pumps and a pair of diamond hoop earrings by Messika.

Gomez's makeup stood out as she went for dramatic black smokey eye with winged eyeliner for the night with rosy pink cheeks and a nude matte lip. Her hair was slicked back in a low bun. 

