Photo: Timothee Chalamet giving 'mixed signals' amid Kylie Jenner romance: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly planning a baby with Timothee Chalamet.

Even though the couple has been dating since April 2023, a new insider shared with Life & Style that the Dune star has not given up on his carefree lifestyle anymore.

“People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie,” the tipster began.

They went on to address, “But depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy, or totally on the prowl.”

“He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her,” the source also claimed.

“When he’s out with them he acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship,” the source also revealed.

“But Kylie is blissfully unaware, to the point where she’s talking about having a baby with him,” they claimed in conclusion.

For those unversed, Kylie is the mother to two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.