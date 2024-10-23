Photo: Katy Perry cannot reclaim 'American Idol' spot until THIS happens: Report

Katy Perry is reportedly regretting her decision to step down from the American Idol.

The songstress reportedly rejected the seat because she had other plans to pursue her music career.

However, these ambitions were put to rest when her latest album, 143, failed to impress fans and proved to a “flop.”

Spilling the beans on what is keeping Katy to get her seat back, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “But Carrie’s got the gig now”

“And unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!” they explained before signing off from the chat.

After Katy, Carrie, who won season four of the show in 2005, will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel for season 23.

Explaining why she was the perfect choice to replace the Roar singer, Megan Wolflick, the executive producer of the singing competition, said in a confessional with Entertainment Tonight, "She is our queen.”

The showrunner also addressed, “She is our icon of American Idol,” noting, "Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me."