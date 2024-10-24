 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's meetup raises curiosity among fans

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande meet for a special screening of 'Wicked' while fans speculate about their conversation

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grandes meetup raises curiosity among fans
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's meetup raises curiosity among fans

Pete Davidson's exes Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande recently met for a special screening of Wicked.

The SKIMS mogul and the singer/actress were joined by Kim's family and Ariana's co-star Cynthia Erivo for the fun get-together.

According to Daily Mail, Kim held the party at her $60M Hidden Hills, California mansion she used to share with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Moreover, she posted a few snaps from the gathering, including one of her with Ariana, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their children.

However, curious fans couldn't help but wonder if the two stars discussed their mutual ex with one person writing, “Did they talk about Pete?”

Meanwhile, another said, “Ik Ariana and Kim ran to a different room and started gossiping about Pete so fast.”

Additionally, a third user asked, “Didn't Ariana and Kim both sleep with Pete Davison,” and the fourth user penned, “I just know Ariana and Kim were dragging Pete the whole night. Kim K and Ariana Grande doing movie nights I know Pete Davidson is ITCHING.”

It is worth mentioning that Kim and Pete dated for approximately nine months following her split from rapper Kanye. Their relationship began in October 2021 and ended in August 2022, as per the publication. 

Sutton Foster parting ways with husband Ted Griffin for Hugh Jackman?
Sutton Foster parting ways with husband Ted Griffin for Hugh Jackman?
Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry
Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry
Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Kate Middleton finally sets Prince Harry's role in stone once she becomes Queen
Kate Middleton finally sets Prince Harry's role in stone once she becomes Queen
'She Hulk' actress Tatiana Maslany makes shocking claims against Ryan Reynolds
'She Hulk' actress Tatiana Maslany makes shocking claims against Ryan Reynolds
Kylie Jenner gets candid about body image issues
Kylie Jenner gets candid about body image issues
Celine Dion addresses first appearance since 2024 Paris Olympics
Celine Dion addresses first appearance since 2024 Paris Olympics
Jennifer Lawrence debuts red carpet appearance after pregnancy news
Jennifer Lawrence debuts red carpet appearance after pregnancy news