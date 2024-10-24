Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's meetup raises curiosity among fans

Pete Davidson's exes Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande recently met for a special screening of Wicked.

The SKIMS mogul and the singer/actress were joined by Kim's family and Ariana's co-star Cynthia Erivo for the fun get-together.

According to Daily Mail, Kim held the party at her $60M Hidden Hills, California mansion she used to share with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Moreover, she posted a few snaps from the gathering, including one of her with Ariana, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their children.

However, curious fans couldn't help but wonder if the two stars discussed their mutual ex with one person writing, “Did they talk about Pete?”

Meanwhile, another said, “Ik Ariana and Kim ran to a different room and started gossiping about Pete so fast.”

Additionally, a third user asked, “Didn't Ariana and Kim both sleep with Pete Davison,” and the fourth user penned, “I just know Ariana and Kim were dragging Pete the whole night. Kim K and Ariana Grande doing movie nights I know Pete Davidson is ITCHING.”

It is worth mentioning that Kim and Pete dated for approximately nine months following her split from rapper Kanye. Their relationship began in October 2021 and ended in August 2022, as per the publication.