Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Portugal pad hits the couple with major legal woe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry handed another hurdle for Portugal pad

October 24, 2024

Experts have revealed some major insights in regards to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Portugal pad, and living arrangements.

This is because it appears that the $4.7 million pad has some legal stipulations that need to be met before the duo can live in the soon-to-be constructed 722-acre residences inside the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

According to a report by the New York Post, the Sussexes are reportedly requiring EU citizenship in order to reside there, and an EU passport would offer them free reign of the Schengen area.

However, since the UK officially stripped itself from the EU a couple of years ago, both will be required to file a Portuguese citizenship application, that needs a language test.

This test covers everyday expressions, language and other basic phrases.

Other ways to acquire this ‘Golden Visa’ is by pumping in over $540,000 through research, local companies, investment funds, scientific research or in the form of some other business. 

