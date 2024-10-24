Angelina Jolie embraces her voice in emotional new ‘Maria' trailer

Angelina Jolie embraces her voice again in emotional new ‘Maria’ trailer

Angelina Jolie portrays the legendary opera singer, Maria Callas, in the latest trailer of the biopic titled, Maria.

In Pablo Larain's directed biopic, the 49-year-old Oscar winner leads as the late soprano.

Notably, Larain's previous movies are also based on the 20th century influential personalities, Jackie (2016) was based on the life of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and Spencer (2021) on the life of Princess Diana.

The synopsis of Maria says, "(The story) follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye."

The Salt alum's new biopic received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and she candidly told Variety that the process of learning opera and playing Maria was "daunting"

"It wasn't easy. I was fortunate to have a director who truly understood and respected opera. He knew how much work was required and assembled a team around me to teach me," she told the outlet.

"Her (Maria's) music was daunting, but it's good to feel scared. As an artist, being so challenged that you're unsure if you can do it is a great feeling," Angelina Jolie added.

Maria is all set to hit the theaters on November 27 and then on Netflix on December 11.