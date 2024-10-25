John Crowley makes shocking revelation about Florence Pugh's commitment skills

John Crowley makes shocking revelation about Florence's commitment skills

We Live in Time director John Crowley opened up about the level of excellence he knew he would be receiving from one of his most cherished former collaborators, Andrew Garfield, however, it was Florence Pugh’s commitment to the nonlinear indie drama that managed to surpass all preconceived notions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, many stars prioritize their lucrative big-budget studio films, while their passion projects in the independent world have to work in the margins, both in terms of schedule and preparation.

However, in the case of Pugh and the role of Almut Brühl, she treated the Nick Payne-scripted romantic drama like it was as important as anything else and later endures, a recurrence of ovarian cancer after starting a family with her boyfriend Tobias Durand, played by Garfield, as per the outlet.

Moreover, actors like Pugh typically have other jobs lined up all year, and the spring 2023 production of A24’s We Live in Time was to be immediately followed by her central role as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.

Additionally, Austin Butler faced an inverse situation when Dune: Part Two’s brain trust wanted him to go bald for baddie Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

However, he instead negotiated a bald cap so that Jeff Nichols’ subsequent shoot of The Bikeriders didn’t risk its financing due to the star having to sport a buzz cut or wig, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Pugh never hesitated about whether to go all the way with the haircut as Crowley told the outlet, “She didn’t tell anybody [that she was shaving her head]. It was sort of terrifying to me. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really ballsy,’ The first time I met her … she said, ‘Oh, by the way, I want to shave my head.’ And before I met her, I had assumed she would probably say to me, ‘What are we going to do about the shaving of the head?’”

During the WGA strike, Thunderbolts held on to its June 2023 production window for as long as possible, but by the end of May, they finally decided to fold up shop, which meant that Pugh’s bold move became moot, as per THR.