Prince William releases major statement after King Charles dismisses abdication rumours

Prince William has released his first major statement after King Charles set his abdication rumours to rest.



The Kensington Palace shared a video of the Earthshot Prize on social media with a sweet statement.

The statement reads, “The @EarthshotPrize is determined to ensure that for the first time in human history, the natural world is growing – not shrinking. By halting biodiversity loss and rejuvenating ecosystems, our Finalists are working to ensure a thriving planet that provides clean air and water for all.”

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton, released the statement after King Charles apparently broke his silence on abdication.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared video clips of King Charles speech at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Samoa.

Speaking on the occasion, King Charles seemingly dismissed rumours of his abdication.

The royal expert tweeted, “NEW The King tells CHOGM Samoa: ‘For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey. Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today'."



