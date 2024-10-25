King Charles receives heartbreaking news from UK amid Samoa trip

King Charles has received a heartbreaking news from Britain during his visit to Samoa for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).



According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles longtime friend Ian Farquhar 'died after getting trapped while drunk.'

The report claimed that Ian Farquhar, 78, was found dead with his legs up in the air above his bedside table at his home.

Farquhar, the retired Army Captain, is believed to have attempted to move off his bed when he got stuck.

He also served as the Queen Mother's equerry and in the Queen's Own Hussars, a cavalry regiment of the British Army.

Ian Farquhar reportedly became close friend with King Charles when Prince William dated his daughter, Rose Farquhar, in 2000 after completing his A-levels at Eton.

The People reported that William and Rose dated around 2000, before the Prince of Wales met Kate Middleton at university the next year.

King Charles has received the sad news while in Samoa for CHOGM.

As head of the commonwealth, King Charles addressed Commonwealth leaders at the official Opening Ceremony of CHOGM 2024 on Friday.