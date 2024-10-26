Dolly Parton comes up with beauty initiative 'everybody could use'

Dolly Parton just knew how to start off her make-up endeavor, with lipstick, of course!

As she launched her now-wildly popular make-up line, Dolly Beauty, in August, she made a rather obvious choice of coming up with a shade that would not only give everyone a fierce look but also pay tribute to her music.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, addressing her bold shade, Jolene Red, named after her popular track of the same name, the country music icon, stated, "You think of her as a red-hot mama," noting how she has come up with a shade that despite being flashy is a hue that "everybody could use."

As the There Was Jesus singer expanded her collection, she now brings out Jolene Red for the holidays and opts for more neutral lip colours while rocking her everyday looks.

"It's a good time of year for me to wear my Jolene Red and... the gold gloss really goes pretty with that too," she said, while addressing her Hi-Gloss Lips lip gloss in the shade, Gold Dust to create a "softer" make-up look.

Even though the country legend has just begun her project in the field of beauty and cosmetics, Parton informed PEOPLE of how she plans on expanding her initiative.

"When I first got [the products], I would take them home and then I would do it almost like a job," she said of testing out colours and shades for her products before giving them a green signal.

"I would get in front of my makeup mirror and then I would just make up [my face], and then I would put [a potential lipcolor] on, and then I'd look and I'd think, 'well, I really like that.' Then I'd take it all off,” Dolly Parton further detailed.