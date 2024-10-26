Phil Lesh, veteran bassist, breathes his last at 84

Phil Lesh, who was the bassist and a founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died. He was 84.

The bassist, alongside his renowned band, become "the pioneering godfathers of the jam band world" through their musical contributions and were even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On October 25, the devastating news of the Lesh’s demise was uploaded on Instagram with no specific cause of death being stated.

As the note began informing how the veteran bassist “passed peacefully this morning,” it further read:

“He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

Last time, when Phil Lesh celebrated his 84th birthday, the musician got candid about his passion for making music.

Speaking to Marin Independent Journal, in June, he stated, “I would have to say that music and performing are as essential as food and drink to me, but even more so as I get older.”

“While it can sometimes be more of a challenge physically than it was when I was a young whippersnapper, I’ve found that age brings wisdom, and with that comes musical experience and knowledge that I didn’t have when I was younger,” the Touch of Grey hitmaker noted at that time.