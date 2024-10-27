Meghan Markle ‘true character' will ‘dump' Prince Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle will let go of Prince Harry like she has done with former friends, claims an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is on a separate career path than Prince Harry, is tipped to lose decisions that support her brand, says Royal author Hugo Vickers.

The 72-year-old exclusively told The Sun: "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.

"I hate to say it but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover.

"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British Royal family.

"So who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."

He said: "I don't know when she might make that particular call and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong, so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others.

"I mean I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry, because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment,” noted Mr Vickers.