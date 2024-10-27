Terror attack in southeast Iran kills 10 border guards

An undated image showing Iranian soldiers keep watch at a drug trafficking patrol post in Milak, southeastern Iran, near the Afghan border. — AFP/File

At least 10 police officers and soldiers were killed in an armed clash with terrorists in Goharkuh, located in the Taftan County of the Sistan-Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to the Tehran Times, the clash began when unidentified gunmen ambushed a police patrol vehicle, leading to intense fighting which resulted in significant casualties among the patrol personnel.

Initial reports indicated that both the soldiers and law enforcement team members were targeted in the attack.

Furthermore, the attack was confirmed by the Sistan-Balochistan Police in a statement.

Later, the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, referred to as Jaish al-Zulm within Iran, claimed responsibility for the assault, which took place around 1,200 kilometres southeast of Tehran.

Following the attack, the Iranian Minister of Interior Eskandar Mo'meni called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

He also instructed officials to examine the circumstances and broader implications of the attack.

In a statement, the ministry expressed deep concern over the violence and emphasised the need to bring those responsible to justice.

It also underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, the ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, condemned the heinous attack in Khash, calling terrorism a "regional threat".

In a post on X, Tipu wrote: "I unequivocally condemn terrorist incident in Khash region of Iran today leading to loss of 10 precious lives. My heart goes out to bereaved families.

"Terrorism is regional threat Pakistan & Iran are committed to fight it with collective efforts. We stand by Iran at this critical juncture."

The Sistan-Balochistan province, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has seen multiple attacks targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

Earlier in October, at least six people, including police officers, were killed in two separate attacks in the province.

Additionally, in September, a terrorist attack claimed the lives of three Iranian border guards — an officer and two conscripts — in Sistan-Balochistan.