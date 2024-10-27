Ciara pens husband tribute with behind-the-scenes from her birthday date

Ciara pens husband birthday tribute with behind-the-scenes from sultry date

Ciara is marking her 39th birthday with husband Russell Wilson.

The Grammy winner, 39, treated her husband, 35, to a cosy dinner date on Friday which she followed up with a romantic post the next day.

The post began with a video which was set to Aaliyah's One in a Million, showing the couple walk down a bridge with a city skyline in the background behind them.

The singer was dressed in a sultry black lace dress with a black coat hanging over her shoulders while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback opted for a fitted gray suit.

"With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do @DangeRussWilson," Ciara captioned the post.

Wilson also dropped a comment, writing, "Love you Mrs. Wilson. I thank God for you and our babies and our family."

Wilson, too, showed her love via his Instagram account to honour his wife for the Friday surprise. The post featured a footage of the couple cuddling up on the couch and goofing around in the gym. Ciara also could be seen strutting down a runway.

"Happy Birthday my Queen! @Ciara I love you so much," the NFL star began the caption.

“Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world!"

"Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies!" he added. "I love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!!"

Ciara replied, "Waking up to you and our precious babies is all that I need on this day," Ciara replied to her husband. "My cup is full and my heart is filled with so much gratitude! Thanks for loving me the way you do. I love you so much!"

Earlier this month, the singer got candid about how she felt it was "love at first sight" when the pair met.

"When you know, you know," she said during an October 8 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"From day one, we sat down, we talked. It’s so funny, ‘cause we always laugh about the first time we met. We were talking too long and having such a good time and in such great conversation, we forgot to eat."

The couple married in July 2016 and welcomed three kids; Sienna Princess Wilson, 7, Win Harrison Wilson, 4, and Amora Princess Wilson, 10 months.

Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 10, who she shares with rapper Future.