Angelina Jolie reveals shocking new look for movie 'Maria' screening

Angelina Jolie debuted a new curly hairdo at a screening of her new movie Maria, held during AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 49-year-old seems to be at the center of a hum of Oscar buzz ever since a new trailer dropped for the upcoming Netflix movie.

Maria, starring Angelina as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas during her final decline in Paris in the 1970s, was helmed by Jackie director Pablo Larrain.

Moreover, during the latest event in service of her new movie, the Maleficent actress treated her fans to the sight of a fresh hairdo that brought back memories of the 1980s.

According to Daily Mail, in stark contrast to the straight blonde locks she has sported usually, Jolie showcased curls in a dark-to-lighter-brown color stream.

Additionally, for Saturday night's glamorous red carpet, the mother of six slid her willowy figure into a gold dress that dazzled as the lights hit it, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she then draped herself in a black wrap with robe-like sleeves, bringing together an ensemble that would not have looked out of place on Maria Callas, the character in the movie, herself.

While donning a red lipstick, she added a splash of glitz to the look with pearl earrings.

It is worth mentioning that her latest public appearance came two days after a new trailer dropped for Maria, provoking a rapturous response from her fans.