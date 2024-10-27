BTS' Jin's latest release breaks records and touches fans worldwide

Kim Seok-jin, who is professionally known as Jin, is at the top of iTunes charts worldwide with his new song from his upcoming solo album, Happy.

On Friday, October 25, Jin released his latest song, I'll Be There, just a few months before the debut of his first solo album on November 15, 2024.

According to the Korean news site Soompi, as soon as the song became available on streaming platforms, it dominated iTunes and gained first place in many countries.

It was reported that on October 26, I'll Be There secured first on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 64 regions worldwide by 9 a.m. KST.

The 31-year-old singer also released a music video for I'll Be There on the same day, which has reportedly gotten over eight million views.

In addition to I'll Be There, Jin's earlier solo songs Super Tuna, The Astronaut, Abyss, and Tonight have also re-entered the iTunes Top Songs charts in many countries.

Moreover, the song is a heartfelt thank you to BTS ARMY for their love and support for the band and its members.

In a recent interview with Dolby Atmos, Jin said, "I worked on I'll Be There with the hope of providing happiness. When ARMY feel tired and lonely, I hope this song gives them strength."

"Laughter and joy mean the world to me, and I hope to spread those feelings to my fans because they give me so much energy, laughter, and joy," he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that to celebrate his solo album's release, Jin will host a two-day event called Happy Special Stage Live on November 16 and 17.