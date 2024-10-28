Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'

Angelina Jolie has made some shocking comparisons between herself and her ‘Maria' character from her upcoming film.

The 49-year-old actress, who portrays late opera singer Maria Callas in new biopic Maria, during her latest interview with Hello Magazine admitted that she feels they have a "certain loneliness" in common, which comes from a strong commitment to their careers.

According to the Salt actress, she feels lonely because of her dedication to her work.

"I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?, she said, adding, "I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard and she does."

Moreover, Jolie added that she doesn't know if she or her character Maria would see themselves "as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do," and thinks they are both probably very hard on themselves.

The Maleficent star, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has teamed up with director Pablo Larraín for the role of real-life 20th-century opera singer.

Maria is set to be released in limited theatres in the US on November 27. It will be released in UK cinemas on January 10, 2025.