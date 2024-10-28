 
Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'

Angelina Jolie is playing the role of Maria Callas in new biopic 'Maria'

Web Desk
October 28, 2024

Angelina Jolie has made some shocking comparisons between herself and her ‘Maria' character from her upcoming film.

The 49-year-old actress, who portrays late opera singer Maria Callas in new biopic Maria, during her latest interview with Hello Magazine admitted that she feels they have a "certain loneliness" in common, which comes from a strong commitment to their careers.

According to the Salt actress, she feels lonely because of her dedication to her work.

"I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?, she said, adding, "I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard and she does."

Moreover, Jolie added that she doesn't know if she or her character Maria would see themselves "as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do," and thinks they are both probably very hard on themselves.

The Maleficent star, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has teamed up with director Pablo Larraín for the role of real-life 20th-century opera singer.

Maria is set to be released in limited theatres in the US on November 27. It will be released in UK cinemas on January 10, 2025. 

