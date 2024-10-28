 
Dax Shepard compares romance after wife Kristen Bell-Adam Brody steamy shot

Dax Shepard weighs in on wife Kristen Bell's onscreen chemistry with 'Nobody Wants This' costar Adam Brody

October 28, 2024

Dax Shepard is touching upon his intimacy with wife Kristen Bell after her popular steamy scene with Adam Brody in the Netflix romance series Nobody Wants This.

The Armchair Expert podcaster's new remarks on Bell's onscreen romance with Brody came Saturday during the New Yorker Festival.

Shepard, 49, doubled down on the earlier claims his wife made about his enthusiastic response to the steamy scene, which she quoted to E! News as he told her "Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly," after watching the first episode.

When asked again during the Saturday event, Shepard noted their own chemistry at home wasn't "as good as her and Brody," he said of the Frozen actress, 44.

"My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard continued of a smooch shared between his wife and Brody's characters in the series.

"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that," he added.

Bell, too, confessed to finding the scene "hot" in an earlier interview with E! News.

