King Charles reacts as Kate Middleton, Prince William prepare to rule

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is reportedly ‘so happy’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton because he knows ‘monarchy will be in good hands’ as his ‘health is failing.’

The insiders told In Touch Weekly Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up their preparations to take the throne with the full blessing of King Charles.

The royal insiders further said, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing. The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate.”

The publication, citing the royal sources, has also revealed King Charles reaction over William and Kate Middleton’s preparations for major future role.

The palace insider said Kate and William will be ‘wonderful monarchs’.

“William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable,” the tipster said.

About the monarch’s reaction, the source told the outlet, “Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands.”