Philippines braces for another storm after Trami claims over 100 lives

Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate residents after flood waters rose due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Trami in Camarines Sur, Philippines on October 24, 2024. — Reuters

The Philippines raised a fresh weather alert on Monday, days after more than 100 people were killed by the Severe Tropical Storm Trami, the worst storm to hit the region this year.

Nearly a million people are still sheltering at evacuation centres or with relatives after losing their homes or being driven out by floodwaters brought by Trami, which struck from October 22.

According to the national weather agency, the Tropical Storm Kong-rey will bring heavy rain and severe wind to land in coming hours and cause rough seas off the east coast, AFP reported.

Kong-rey will strengthen into a typhoon by Tuesday and pass close to small Philippine islands in the north as early as Wednesday, the weather service said in a bulletin.

A vehicle is submerged on a street covered with mud due to heavy floods in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Trami on October 23, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters

The lowest of a five-stage storm alert is in place on the country's northeast coast.

Trami, by contrast, struck some of the country's most populous areas.

The government's disaster agency put the death toll from Trami at 116, with 39 missing.

Meanwhile, police in the hardest-hit Bicol region in central Philippines also recorded 38 deaths, mostly due to drowning, Al Jazeera reported.

"Considering the current movement, a further westward shift in forecast track is not ruled out," it said of the latest storm, which would bring it closer to the country than earlier forecast.

It expects Kong-rey to smash into Taiwan at typhoon strength early Friday.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Southeast Asian country or its surrounding waters each year, damaging homes and infrastructure and killing dozens of people.