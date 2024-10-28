One Direction's star Liam Payne's shocking fall captured in a secret CCTV footage?

New development took place in former One Direction member Liam Payne's death as CCTV footage emerges.

According to the Mirror's report, Argentinean journalist Paula Varela claimed CCTV captured "the exact moment" Payne fell from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Varela said that the footage shows Liam "fainted" on the balcony before falling, but authorities are keeping the video under wraps.

The 45-year-old mom-of-two also claimed on Socios del Espectaculo, a show broadcast on Buenos Aires-based TV station Canal 13, that a hotel worker who had developed a "close relationship" with Liam is being investigated to find out who supplied him drugs, which played a significant role in his death.

Varela said, "There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed."

Shedding the light on the details, she added, "It's not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files. There's a lad who's being investigated, he was working nights at the hotel. He struck up an excellent relationship with Liam."

Varela quipped that the hotel worker "disobeyed an order from the hotel management," as he was admonished not to "take anything into Liam's room."

She further shared, "Because of the good relationship he had with Liam he requested a car through one of these taxi apps we all use because Liam wanted something. He did him that favour, a massive error because he's being investigated, and they're seeing what was transferred in that vehicle."

"It's one of the things the investigators are looking at at the moment and obviously this hotel worker has been suspended. He's a cherished member of staff, a good worker, but he disobeyed an order that could have proved fatal," the journalist concluded by saying.

However, following the tragic death of Payne, prosecutors released a statement, believing that Payne was in "a state of semi or total unconsciousness" during a substance-induced 'psychotic episode' when he fell.

Moreover, Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system, also confirmed that the singer fell into an inside courtyard while speaking to Argentina's TV channel Todo Noticias.

He articulated by saying, "A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group. He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall. There was no way to do anything."

Notably, the toxicology report also stated that the way Payne's body was found and his injuries suggested he "did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness."

It is pertinent to mention that Payne succumbed to a fall on October 16, 2024, during his stay at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he went to attend his friend Niall Horan's concert with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.