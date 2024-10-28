Liam Neeson reveals genre inspiration for 'The Naked Gun' reboot

Liam Neeson just unveiled how The Naked Gun reboot would remain true to its genre.

The iconic 72-year-old actor stated how the film would be “very funny” as he would be taking on the lead role on the 1988 Leslie Nielsen comedy classic.

"It’s going to be very funny,” the Tony Award winner confessed to JoBlo.

Neeson also took the opportunity to praise his co-stars of the 2025 reboot, Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston, revealing how the cast “had some laughs” while filming the Akiva Schaffer directorial.

He continued, "It was nerve-racking, but we had some laughs. And hopefully the audience will have some laughs too."

The Retribution star has also admitted previously being “a bit nervous” when the idea of The Naked Gun’s reboot was discussed.

"I've done a couple of, like, TV skits with Stephen Colbert and Ricky Gervais, but those were two minutes, three minutes tops,” he told MovieWeb in March.

He continued, "But I’m a bit nervous about Naked Gun, because it's a feature film ... If he tests it well, which I'm sure he will, Akiva Schaffer is our writer-director.”

"And there's lots of funny gags, lots of funny visual gags happening at the same time while ‘serious things’ are being discussed, you know?" Nesson further stated.

He also explained the nature of filming, saying, "It's not a remake. It's a reboot. It's a totally different thing. I think we start in May and shoot for a couple of months or so. It's a good script but it's still developing.”

"You know, there's about three laugh-out-loud moments, but we need seven or eight,” the Star Wars actor said, as he provided an update on the progress of the script.