Gigi Hadid gets festive 'thanks' to daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid lets daughter Khai take the reins for Halloween style

October 29, 2024

Gigi Hadid is getting into the Halloween spirit, but only for her daughter.

Hadid, who shares 4-year-old daughter Khai with ex-husband Zayn Malik, dressed up for the spooky season on her daughter’s special “request.”

On Monday, Hadid revealed that she transformed into Frankie Stein for a “festive weekend.”

Fulfilling demands of her mini stylist, the model she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram.

Sharing pictures taken in her car that showcased her haunting makeup, Hadid wrote, “Maybe She’s Frankie Stein ! (per khai’s request).”

“We had a festive weekend,” she added before revealing a list of Maybelline makeup products she used for her special look “that lasts through any plans.”

This post quickly caught attention from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with their love and praise for Khai’s choice of movie character.

One fan wrote, “omg what a great choice khai,” while others called Hadid “DIVA” and “Perfection!”

“Omggg wicked by Gigi Hadid,” one user commented.

However, another user said, “thanks Khai for making your mom dress up for Halloween.”

