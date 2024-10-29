 
Nicholas Hoult praises 'wonderful' co-star Toni Collette

Nicholas Hoult stars alongside Toni Collette in thriller-drama 'Juror #2'

October 29, 2024

Nicholas Hoult has revealed that he has a "deep connection" with his “wonderful” co-star Toni Collette.

The 34-year-old star, who reunited with Toni to shoot thriller drama Juror #2, praised the actress during an interview with Extra.

"I was thrilled. I mean, getting to work with Toni as a kid when I was 11 ... I mean, she just set such a wonderful example for me then and took such great care of me,” said Nicholas.

He further said, "I feel like we got a deep connection and bond from all those years ago but then also, like, you know, now as adults getting to work together, and just appreciate the light and joy she brings into the world as well because she’s such a wonderful person to be around."

Nicholas also shared his working experience with Clint Eastwood, the director of Juror #2.

"I was, like, blown away, first of all, when my agents called me and said that, ‘Oh, Clint wants to speak to you.’ I was like, ‘This has to be a mistake,” he shared.

 “How does he know who I am? What’s happening here? Is this some sort of a sick prank that my agents are playing on me?” Nicholas continued. 

"All the movies he’s directed that are so iconic in every way, he’s just such a huge part of cinema, and so to get to spend time with him as a person and learn and watch how he crafts the stories he does, but also the community and the person he is behind the scenes and how he values people and their contribution and trusts them and gives them the space to explore and create,” he added.

For those unversed, Juror #2 was released in cinemas on October 27, 2024.

