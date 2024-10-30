Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 75th birthday during the presence of Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, October 29, the Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete shared pictures with some of her closest friends and family while they celebrated her special day.

Moreover, Caitlyn began as the caption to her Instagram carousel, “Last night bday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later only a few people in these pics that were there.”

She continued by writing, “Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!)! I love you all so much.”

In regards to this, the first slide was a group photo with several familiar faces, including Caitlyn’s son Brody and Kardashian, coming together for a rare moment.

Additionally, Caitlyn’s longtime friend Sophia Hutchins was also seen in the snap while the second photo in Caitlyn’s upload showed the former athlete posing for a selfie with Kardashian, who shared the same image to her Instagram account, writing, “Happy 75th Birthday. I love you.”

Furthermore, The Hills alum was the only one of Caitlyn’s six biological children to appear in the photos from her birthday celebration.

It is worth mentioning that Caitlyn has six children, Burt Jenner, and Cassandra Marino, whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Scott.

Meanwhile, she is also a parent to Brandon Jenner and Brody from her marriage with Linda Thompson. Caitlyn also shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner ex-wife Kris Jenner.

During her marriage to Kris, 68, the motivational speaker is also a stepparent to the momager’s daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim and son Rob Kardashian, from her previous marriage with late ex Robert Kardashian Sr, as per People's reports.