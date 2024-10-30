 
Geo News

Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner pays sweet tribute to Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other people for celebrating her 75th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Caitlyn Jenner celebrates turning 75 with Brody Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 75th birthday during the presence of Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, October 29, the Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete shared pictures with some of her closest friends and family while they celebrated her special day.

Moreover, Caitlyn began as the caption to her Instagram carousel, “Last night bday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later only a few people in these pics that were there.”

She continued by writing, “Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!)! I love you all so much.”

In regards to this, the first slide was a group photo with several familiar faces, including Caitlyn’s son Brody and Kardashian, coming together for a rare moment.

Additionally, Caitlyn’s longtime friend Sophia Hutchins was also seen in the snap while the second photo in Caitlyn’s upload showed the former athlete posing for a selfie with Kardashian, who shared the same image to her Instagram account, writing, “Happy 75th Birthday. I love you.”

Furthermore, The Hills alum was the only one of Caitlyn’s six biological children to appear in the photos from her birthday celebration.

It is worth mentioning that Caitlyn has six children, Burt Jenner, and Cassandra Marino, whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Scott.

Meanwhile, she is also a parent to Brandon Jenner and Brody from her marriage with Linda Thompson. Caitlyn also shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner ex-wife Kris Jenner.

During her marriage to Kris, 68, the motivational speaker is also a stepparent to the momager’s daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim and son Rob Kardashian, from her previous marriage with late ex Robert Kardashian Sr, as per People's reports.

Hilarie Burton Morgan pays sweet tribute to favorite friends amid tough times
Hilarie Burton Morgan pays sweet tribute to favorite friends amid tough times
Michael Buble names his most vulnerable release
Michael Buble names his most vulnerable release
Eva Longoria shares two cents on working with Selena Gomez
Eva Longoria shares two cents on working with Selena Gomez
Channing Tatum keeping it professional after reports of Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum keeping it professional after reports of Zoe Kravitz split
Amy Adams matches with Mikey Madison for Savannah Film Festival
Amy Adams matches with Mikey Madison for Savannah Film Festival
Shawn Mendes shares sweet moment with Mike Sabath post identity revelation
Shawn Mendes shares sweet moment with Mike Sabath post identity revelation
Prince Harry gets new on future in US from Donald Trump son video
Prince Harry gets new on future in US from Donald Trump son
John Mulaney shares how Olivia Munn keeps him 'out of danger'
John Mulaney shares how Olivia Munn keeps him 'out of danger'