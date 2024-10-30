 
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Portugal residence after Prince Harry, Meghan's move

Princess Eugenie seemingly does not want to anger Prince William for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

October 30, 2024

Princess Eugenie has seemingly made a big decision to make royal family happy after Meghan Markle and Harry bought a luxury home near her in Portugal.

According to a report by Marie Claire, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter Eugenie wants to leave Portugal for the UK on a ‘permanent basis’ following reports she finds herself in a difficult position, balancing her friendship with Harry and Meghan against her loyalty to the royal family.

The report claims Eugenie is reportedly "adamant" about moving back to London with her two sons.

The source told Daily Express UK, per Marie Claire that Eugenie is considering a big move in the near future as she is seriously considering a more permanent move to the UK, which would allow her more time with the royal family.

The princess and her family currently split their time between London and Portugal.

The insider said, "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the UK on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."

The fresh claims came amid reports Eugenie’s enduring friendship with Harry and Meghan is raising eyebrows, especially amid the ongoing tensions between the duke and the wider Royal Family, particularly Prince William and King Charles.

Eugenie’s decision to move to UK would eventually make the royal family happy.

