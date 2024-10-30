Floods in Spain kill at least 64 people in Valencia region

A river flows under a partially collapsed bridge affected by torrential rains that caused flooding in the town of Carlet, Valencia region, Spain on October 30, 2024. — Reuters

LA ALCUDIA: At least 62 people have been killed in the deadliest flooding to hit Spain for three decades after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, leaving roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Rescuers using dinghies worked in the dark to scour the floodwaters, rescuing several people, television pictures from the town of Utiel showed, and emergency services were still working to reach the worst-hit areas.

"For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised address.

"To the villages and cities destroyed by this tragedy, I say the same: Together, we will rebuild your streets, your squares, your bridges," he said.

A woman carries out folding chairs caked in mud after torrential rains caused flooding in La Alcudia, Valencia region, Spain, October 30, 2024. — Reuters

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, one of Spain's most important agricultural regions, said some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.

"If (emergency services) have not arrived, it's not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access," Mazon told a press conference, adding that reaching certain areas was "absolutely impossible".

Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.

Footage showed rescue workers transporting several women in a bulldozer's bucket.

Firefighters could be seen freeing drivers whose cars were stranded in flooded streets in the town of Alzira.

Members of a rescue team search for missing people near a river after heavy rains caused flooding in Letur, Spain, October 30, 2024. — Reuters

Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas, officials said.

The death toll appeared to be the worst in Europe from flooding since 2021 when at least 185 people died in Germany.

It is the worst flood-related disaster in Spain since 1996, when 87 people died near in a town in the Pyrenees mountains.

Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe due to climate change.

Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.

A man checks his mobile phone, after alerts were sent out to Valencia residents asking them to avoid travelling by road in the province, after torrential rains caused flooding in the town of Carlet, Spain, October 30, 2024. — Reuters

Emergency services in the region urged citizens to avoid all road travel and to follow further official advice, and a military unit specialised in rescue operations was deployed in some places to help local emergency workers.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert on Tuesday in Valencia with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall.

It said the rain had since stopped but said that Castellon in the north of the region would remain on orange alert until 2pm (1300 GMT).