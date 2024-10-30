Photo: Mariah Carey exhausted amid fierce competition, money woes: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly battling hidden insecurities in the wake of money struggles.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the All I Want For Christmas crooner is “pushing herself to extremes” in order to prepare for her upcoming Christmas performances.

Reportedly, she fears that she will lose the gig, which makes up her “lion share of income,” to Jennifer Lopez or Christina Aguilera.

Due to such intense competition in the industry along with the money woes, the 50-year-old is reportedly pushing herself for the best performance even, but such obsession “isn’t healthy” and it’s “taking a huge toll” in multiple areas of her life.

“It is not just the work schedule and the constant fretting, her diet has become just as extreme. She’s on this crazy, liquid-only regimen right now—juices, broths, nothing solid,” the source also dished.

They claimed, “She’s convinced it will keep her energy up and help her look even more youthful during her Christmas appearances.”

“The problem is, it’s leaving her exhausted. She’s already been skipping meals to rehearse more, and now she’s barely eating anything solid at all. She’s coming apart at the seams but anyone that tells her to slow down gets their head bitten off,” they concluded.