Fattest cat in world passes away after weight loss camp

Fattest cat in the world named (Khrushik).— Social Media

The heaviest cat which weighed 17 kilogrammes died a week after its weight loss journey due to cancerous tumour which couldn't be detected earlier due to the feline's thick fat flab.

The cat, named Khrushik (Russian for Crumbs), was retrieved from a Russian hospital basement, enjoying soup, crackers, and scraps as its diet. This overeating resulted in its tremendous weight of 17 kilogrammes, preventing the cat from walking properly.

Galiana More, owner of Matroskin Cat Shelter who treated Crumbs, said that they believed the tumours caused multiple organs to collapse.

More told NewsX that despite the examination, it will be “very difficult” to ascertain if the fat cat's demise is due to excess weight or tumours.

Crumbs was admitted to a special veterinary weight loss centre in Perm, Russia, where the trainers religiously made the fat cat work out with an underwater treadmill.

The consistent exercise made the cat lose three kilogrammes, however, suddenly the condition started worsening causing heavy breathing.

More further explained to NewsX, “Cats always hold on to the last; they do not show this disease."

"This is a great loss for us, because Kroshik was a symbol of hope for everyone, and we wanted to publish only good news. It's really painful to talk about it," she added.